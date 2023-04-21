Uncanny Valley Finally Reached in Video Games – Unrecord

PARIS - France - The uncanny valley of gaming has just been breached by PC game Unrecord.

This is the kind of game we have been waiting for with anticipation, and the developers studio DRAMA have indeed fulfilled their remit.

The era of gaming has finally reached that uncanny valley moment where photorealistic graphics are making gameplay for some releases indistinguishable from real life.

For those who thought Unrecord was fake or a video, sorry. 😌 pic.twitter.com/41ESKMISy1 — Alexandre Spindler (@esankiy) April 20, 2023

The lighting is super realistic, as well as the texture mapping, Nanite virtual geometry system, bleeding-edge graphics tech all created in Unreal Engine 5, but the real clincher is the camera movement and realism when shooting.

Let us hope more developers achieve this level of realism and mastery. Serious points of kudos must be given to the DRAMA team and Alexandre Spindler for this work of genius.

Imagine this game in VR and the level of immersion would be increased further. Zuckerberg’s Metaverse with 1992 graphics and people with no lower torsos has just been plopped on big time.