New Superhero Jesus Christ Video Game Hits Shelves

What better game is there to play at 4am when you get back from a club? It's time to play the 'I am Jesus Christ' video game.

Jesus Christ was a superhuman being who could walk on water, cure leprosy and turn water into wine amongst other physically impossible feats. If you buy this game, you too will be able to recreate the amazing superhuman superhero tricks that Jesus could do effortlessly. Just don’t try to fly off a tall building in real life though because unless you are Jesus, it just ain’t gonna work.

In the game you can fly around, see angels, walk on water, and cast magic tricks like in Skyrim but this time as the one and only Jesus Christ of Nazareth. This game proves that superhuman beings like Jesus once inhabited the earth. Jesus defies all known laws of physics and science and was a sorcerer of sorts, but he did it all for you. Without Jesus’ sacrifice, you would not be who you are now. Be sure to keep an eye out for your “Holy Spirit” meter, if it depletes too much when shooting out lasers or performing miracles, Jesus can get into trouble.

Download this amazing game on Steam right now and experience the wonder of being Jesus. Don’t forget to shoot Satan with your green lasers that shoot out from the palms of your hands, and don’t forget to be resurrected from your tomb after you die. You will have hours of fun along with Bible lessons that will reinforce your belief in the Bible.