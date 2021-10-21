The video game industry is slowly being taken over by mobile gaming, and the mobile gaming industry shows no signs of stopping. In fact, market research has shown that mobile games are set to overtake PC and console games in the next few years.

The sheer popularity of mobile gaming is one reason why developers are optimising their games for mobile, but there are a number of other factors behind this industry-wide push for mobile.

The rise of mobile gaming

Mobile gaming has become incredibly popular over the last few years, and it is not just your mum and her friends who are playing games. Mobile gaming is becoming popular across demographics and around the world.

One of the main drivers of its popularity is the fact that the cost for mobile devices has decreased at the same time as data infrastructure has increased around the world, allowing players to have a better gaming experience for less money.

New mobile technology

Mobile technology has become increasingly sophisticated and, as a result, more and more people are starting to use their mobile devices for everything from shopping to working to playing games. Players enjoy games that feature short loading times, a consistent frame rate, and a reliable level of input responsiveness.

Historically, it was difficult to develop advanced, sophisticated mobile games that played just like PC and console games. However, thanks to a series of new, innovative development tools, it is now easier than ever to optimise games for mobile and come out the other side with a product that is high quality and fun to play.

Case study: online gambling

Online gambling is a great area to consider in this regard because there has recently been an explosion of mobile development in the space. It took a while for online gambling to catch on because of the technological limitations and also because of general privacy concerns that many gamblers had. However, over the course of the last 10 years, the online gambling industry has exploded in popularity.

One reason why online casinos are becoming increasingly popular is that you can now use them on mobile applications such as smartphones and tablets, rather than just desktop applications – and they are just as easy and fun to use on mobile devices. Gambling platforms such as Lotto Lovers are fully optimised for mobile use and can be used regardless of whether your device is Android or Apple.

The future of mobile gaming

The takeaway from the example of the online gambling industry is that mobile optimisation can lift an entire industry into a new level of popularity. It does not look as though mobile gaming or mobile technology is going anywhere and, if anything, it will only become increasingly popular over the course of the next few years.

In order to remain competitive in any industry, developers should be watching the market and be prepared to start optimising for mobile devices.