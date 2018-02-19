5 Online Games that Are Easy to Grasp

LONDON - England - There are some seriously fun online games out there. Here are 5 games to waste some time on.

Online gaming is becoming increasingly popular, particularly with people who are taking it up as a hobby.

Why?

Because there’s such an array of games available, for players of all levels.

So, if you’re thinking about joining the world of online gaming or you want to give it a go for the first time, here’s our top pick of five games that are easy to understand and get to grips with:

1. Bejeweled

Once called Diamond Mine, Bejeweled isn’t just an easy game to play, it’s also one of the most addictive games available. All you have to do is move different coloured gems around to create rows of three or more. You can only move a gem into the space next to it and only have a certain amount of time in which to do it – but if you find yourself on a winning streak, some of the versions will offer you a boost feature which will help you rack up an incredibly high score.

2. Angry Birds

You’ve probably already heard about this game as almost everyone had it downloaded on their phone at some point. However, it’s now available on Google Chrome, which means you can sneak in a game or two on your lunch break. With over 300 levels to complete, the concept is easy – use the birds to catch the pigs who have stolen their eggs.

3. Bubble Bubble

Available at CoolCat Casino, this game has proved so popular there’s even Bubble Bubble 2 to have a go at. All you need to do is help the witches in their quest by spinning the slots to find everything they need to make a prize-winning potion (e.g. frogs, spell books, ravens and black cats). What’s more CoolCat Casino also offer their players a VIP programme, so if you enjoy this game as much as we think you will, you might want to add a few extras to your online gaming experience.

4. Helicopter

As a HTML5-based game, this is as simple as it gets. Simply control where the helicopter moves to by clicking your mouse and holding the mouse button down to keep the helicopter airborne. How long can you avoid the various obstacles the game throws at you?

5. Plants vs. Zombies

Another hugely popular game from Popcap, this is available to play online through Google Chrome or directly through the Popcap website. Your task? To join forces with a variety of plants to try and protect your house from those frightful brain-eating zombies. Different plants are unlocked as you progress through the game, with upgrades also being available using the coins you get from each completed level. You’ll just need to buy your upgrades from Crazy Dave – another rather interesting character!

So there you have it, our top pick of some hugely popular, highly addictive games that are incredibly easy to play and are available online.

The perfect way to enjoy your lunch break, to break up the commute or entertain yourself on an evening.

And once you’ve completed all these, there’s plenty more where they came from.