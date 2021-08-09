Week VIII: The New Words Being Coined in the Wonderful World of Wellbeing

LONDON - England - The Daily Squib is pleased to present a weekly column on Wellbeing with author Adam Jacot de Boinod and meditation coach Emma Ball.

Each Monday over these next eight summer weeks, Adam Jacot de Boinod (word columnist for the Daily Mail and author of The Meaning of Tingo) sheds light on the world of wellbeing. His impressive list comes from his discussions with one of London’s most respected meditation and breathwork coaches Emma Ball of Evolve who alerted him to this selection of these new words being bandied about and helped him choose those that are ‘eyebrow-raising’.

Every year, as Adam says, neologisms slip effortlessly into our language. To stand the test of time they need brevity, wit and/or invention. As a philologist, he is fascinated by the words that come into general use across the English-speaking globe. And in these days of rushing about it’s inevitable, more than ever, that we need to address our priorities and our sense of wellbeing.

This Monday, Adam looks at words relating to …

TREATING OURSELVES

astral divorce a type of therapy session during which someone is helped to move on from a past relationship that is still causing them unhappiness

sage smudge to burn sage in a room in order to purify it and remove negative energy

mental health gym a gym that offers activities designed to improve the mental health as well as the physical health of its members

rage room a room where people can pay to smash up objects with the aim of feeling less stressed afterwards

teletherapy the treatment of mental illness by discussing someone’s problems with them using videoconferencing rather than in person

teletreat to examine and prescribe treatment for a patient remotely, using videoconferencing