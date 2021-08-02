Week VII: The New Words Being Coined in the Wonderful World of Wellbeing

LONDON - England - The Daily Squib is pleased to present a weekly column on Wellbeing with author Adam Jacot de Boinod and meditation coach Emma Ball.

Each Monday over these next eight summer weeks, Adam Jacot de Boinod (word columnist for the Daily Mail and author of The Meaning of Tingo) sheds light on the world of wellbeing. His impressive list comes from his discussions with one of London’s most respected meditation and breathwork coaches Emma Ball of Evolve who alerted him to this selection of these new words being bandied about and helped him choose those that are ‘eyebrow-raising’.

Every year, as Adam says, neologisms slip effortlessly into our language. To stand the test of time they need brevity, wit and/or invention. As a philologist, he is fascinated by the words that come into general use across the English-speaking globe. And in these days of rushing about it’s inevitable, more than ever, that we need to address our priorities and our sense of wellbeing.

This Monday, Adam looks at words relating to …

HEALTH BENEFITS

clean sleeping the practice of getting enough good quality sleep in order to improve or maintain one’s health

social biome the system of relationships and interactions you have with other people, thought to be necessary for good mental and physical wellbeing

lifehack an action you can take to make your life easier or better

shed effect the benefits to health and well-being that are associated with the men’s shed movement, an initiative that encourages men, and especially elderly or socially isolated men, to work together on traditionally male-focused activities, such as DIY projects and repairing things, and make new friendships