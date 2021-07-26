Week VI: The New Words Being Coined in the Wonderful World of Wellbeing

LONDON - England - The Daily Squib is pleased to present a weekly column on Wellbeing with author Adam Jacot de Boinod and meditation coach Emma Ball.

Each Monday over these next eight summer weeks, Adam Jacot de Boinod (word columnist for the Daily Mail and author of The Meaning of Tingo) sheds light on the world of wellbeing. His impressive list comes from his discussions with one of London’s most respected meditation and breathwork coaches Emma Ball of Evolve who alerted him to this selection of these new words being bandied about and helped him choose those that are ‘eyebrow-raising’.

Each Monday at 8pm, Emma holds a 30-minute Zoom session involving meditation and breathwork that’s open to all. To book visit: evolvehealingandmeditation.com

Every year, as Adam says, neologisms slip effortlessly into our language. To stand the test of time they need brevity, wit and/or invention. As a philologist, he is fascinated by the words that come into general use across the English-speaking globe. And in these days of rushing about it’s inevitable, more than ever, that we need to address our priorities and our sense of wellbeing.

This Monday, Adam looks at words relating to …

SENSING ILL-AT-EASE AND DIS-EASE

underbrag a boast which consists of openly admitting to failings in a way that proves you are confident enough not to care what others think of you

weak sauce the state of being inferior or disappointing, or someone or something that is inferior or disappointing

hurry sickness a way of behaving in which someone does everything in a rush because they always feel stressed and anxious about not having enough time to get everything done

polypill a pill that contains several different drugs

inflammageing a quickening of the ageing process caused by inflammation in the body

sadfishing the practice of writing about one’s unhappiness or emotional problems on social media, especially in a vague way, in order to attract attention and sympathetic responses