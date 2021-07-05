Week III: The New Words Being Coined in the Wonderful World of Wellbeing

LONDON - England - The Daily Squib is pleased to present a weekly column on Wellbeing with author Adam Jacot de Boinod and meditation coach Emma Ball.

Each Monday over these next eight summer weeks, Adam Jacot de Boinod (word columnist for the Daily Mail and author of The Meaning of Tingo) sheds light on the world of wellbeing. His impressive list comes from his discussions with one of London’s most respected meditation and breathwork coaches Emma Ball of Evolve who alerted him to this selection of these new words being bandied about and helped him choose those that are ‘eyebrow-raising’.

Every year, as Adam says, neologisms slip effortlessly into our language. To stand the test of time they need brevity, wit and/or invention. As a philologist, he is fascinated by the words that come into general use across the English-speaking globe. And in these days of rushing about it’s inevitable, more than ever, that we need to address our priorities and our sense of wellbeing.

This Monday, Adam looks at words relating to …

HEALTHY STATES OF MIND

ambient wellness a state of improved health deliberately created by a company’s products and processes

blue mind a calm state of mind caused by being close to water, for example when looking at the ocean or swimming

awesomesauce the state of being extremely good or enjoyable or something or someone that is extremely good or enjoyable

blue health the benefits to your physical and mental health that come from spending time in, on, or near water