Week I: The New Words Being Coined in the Wonderful World of Wellbeing

LONDON - England - The Daily Squib is pleased to present a weekly column on Wellbeing with author Adam Jacot de Boinod and meditation coach Emma Ball.

Each Monday over these next eight summer weeks, Adam Jacot de Boinod (word columnist for the Daily Mail and author of The Meaning of Tingo) sheds light on the world of wellbeing. His impressive list comes from his discussions with one of London’s most respected meditation and breathwork coaches Emma Ball of Evolve who alerted him to this selection of these new words being bandied about and helped him choose those that are ‘eyebrow-raising’.

Each Monday at 8pm, Emma holds a 30-minute Zoom session involving meditation and breathwork that’s open to all. To book visit: evolvehealingandmeditation.com

Every year, as Adam says, neologisms slip effortlessly into our language. To stand the test of time they need brevity, wit and/or invention. As a philologist, he is fascinated by the words that come into general use across the English-speaking globe. And in these days of rushing about it’s inevitable, more than ever, that we need to address our priorities and our sense of wellbeing.

This Monday, Adam looks at words relating to …

PRACTITIONERS OF WELLBEING

joy strategist someone whose job is to help people to be

happier

life hacker a person who helps people to redefine their lives

back whisperer a person who helps someone control and

manage their back pain without using conventional drugs

breath coach someone who you pay to give you advice about

how to breathe correctly

funsultant someone who advises employees on how to make

the company a more fun place to work

stretchologist someone who helps you improve your posture

and become more flexible by showing you how to stretch

properly

vibe manager someone whose job is to create a good

atmosphere in the workplace