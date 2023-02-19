American Children’s Program Copies Daily Squib Story Mocking Meghan and Harry Privacy

LONDON - England - The American animated show has mocked Harry and Meghan in their latest episode.

By
Al Steel
-
Holy shit! Even Americans are coming around to mocking the hypocritical actions of the floundering Sussex media madness, and their so-called need for privacy. Naturally, the children’s show copied the premise from our story published on December 5 2022, and made the story their own. Because the animated kid’s show is part of a huge conglomerate, it is getting pushed all over the media to great adulation.

The Squib has been on to the Sussexes from the beginning, and called out their fake, plastic attempt at whatever they think they are doing in the media right from the start. We saw through the fake clandestine operator Meghan Markle directly from the beginning of the love-bombing infatuation phase that the chief narcissist employed on the not too clever Harry.

You can check out the myriad of stories on Meghan Markle and Harry and Harry and Meghan.

 

