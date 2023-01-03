DEMONetized: Evil YouTube Slave Masters Punish Creators

One would immediately presume that the evil dystopian mind prison fuck hole YouTube’s most recent abhorrent policy change was puritanical however you would be wrong in that assumption. Out of the blue with no announcement or warning, as is the unnerving style of this evil Google offshoot, literally hundreds of thousands of YouTube creator channels have been demonetized. The whip has been cracked by the greedy YouTube slave masters; they are now kowtowing to the advertisers to clean up any use of profanity so that squeaky clean puritan advertisers can come on board. Joe Pesci from Goodfellas and Casino just disappeared from YouTube. Stand up comedians? Forget about it.

Some channels on the video churn site were making thousands but overnight their entire catalogue of videos were demonetized. If your video includes any form of profanity; is edgy, shows any form of violence fictional or not, is shocking, includes stunts, then it will be demonetized. Anything political, anything that is against woke Marxist thought control, anything vaguely libertarian or Conservative, that is not in line with soviet Chinese Communist Party indoctrination will be demonetized. Furthermore, this sudden unannounced rule change applies to the creator’s entire YouTube video catalogue dating back as far as it goes.

Fuck YouTube

YouTube creators are part of a digital slave system owned by a monopoly that can crack the whip with impunity. Creators have no say and no way to contact anyone within the YouTube Borg Master Control HQ.

Why offer your time and effort, or even add any form of creativity to an inherently evil platform that not only punishes its creators, but thwarts free speech, freedom of expression and artistic freedom? It’s a good thing many of the so-called ‘creators’ have NO artistic or creative integrity or human dignity and have sold their souls to churn out samey spammy videos ad infinitum within the YouTube echo chamber factory of advertising greed.

If you have any integrity, any form of real creativity, any form of human dignity — you would not be enslaved by the motherfucking parasitical cunt slave masters at YouTube.

The only vague chink of light here is that YouTube will eventually perish from its own greed. Slave Masters cannot crack the whip all the fucking time, the clever ones know that they have to throw the slaves a few bones here or there, maybe give them a little taste of freedom at some point. This is something the avaricious cunts at YouTube have no idea about, their malignant greed for profit at all costs has blinded their maggot filled black souls of dark excrement.

The CCP and Google are closer than you think, and each day, each millisecond on the internet steadily proves how close YouTube/Google are becoming one with China’s totalitarian censorship policies.

REMEMBER THIS: Ads will still run on demonetized content, therefore allowing YouTube to take 100% of ad revenue leaving content creators with NOTHING.