YouTube Reaction Video of a Reaction Video Reacts to Another Reaction Video of a Reaction Video

CALIFORNIA - USA - Reaction videos at YouTube are the latest video template spamming the internet.

By
Rhea Kshaun
-
Did you see the face of that Millennial YouTuber reacting to a video most people who have some working knowledge of music history would know. You have to actually pinch yourself that some people really do know nothing apart from the current autotune template crap churned out hourly by machines.

Clickbait photos to regurgitated content is all too prevalent now on the platform, but recently there has been a serious up tick in numbers of reaction videos being produced ad infinitum.

One YouTube executive who had just arrived from the Maldives on their private jet was certain that ‘reaction videos’ were the way forward.

“You react to the reaction video. We make tonnes of ad revenue. It’s a win-win situation for YouTube execs like me with unlimited expense accounts. Scuse me, I’m gonna take my jet out to the Cayman Islands now. Bye!”

