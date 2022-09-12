Interview With the Rock Star of All Satire

If you read the Daily Squib’s About page, it has always asserted from the beginning of its inception that it was the Rock Star of all satire. Cue, the editor of the Squib who was persuaded to be interviewed by broadcaster Sonia Poulton.

Satire and rock ‘n’ roll seem to be good bedfellows with the Squib, as the editor discusses numerous subjects pertaining to the current climate we are all enduring at the moment.

Throughout the Squib’s tenure on the web, it has witnessed an infinite amount of changes, sadly for the worse with increased conglomerate control, censorship and an increase in totalitarianism eroding the very tenets of democracy as well as Western Civilisation. The Daily Squib Anthology From 2007 to 2022 encompasses these vast changes and is certainly a part of internet history viewed in a satirical eye, published on October 1st.

It is with supreme thanks to the broadcasting expertise of Sonia Poulton and Sean Ward giving a voice to derided and hounded satirists like Aur Esenbel.

In the words of Jim Morrison: “I’ll tell you this – I’m gonna get my kicks before the whole shithouse goes up in flames!”