Eating Yourself to Death For YouTube Views

There is a despicable, atrocious side to the new YouTube millionaires who have forged their YouTube careers off banality and utter mediocre idiocy. The video channel fully supports and encourages these types of facile retarded maggots to become YouTube stars doing their ‘Mukbangs’ (A mukbang or meokbang (Korean: 먹방), also known as an eating show, is an online audiovisual broadcast in which a host consumes various quantities of food while interacting with the audience.) or for simply taking their shirts off in public, or committing fully-rehearsed fake pranks in public for views.

Performing monkeys for views, naturally none of these people have any discernible talent, they are curiosities and useful-idiots filling Google’s already overflowing offshore accounts with even more ill-gotten gains. In this respect, YouTube could be construed as the ultimate pimp to these dumb loud morons, accruing millions of hits for being — dumb loud morons.

Characters within this abominable cadre of gangrenous suppurating pustules on the anus of humanity include YouTubers like Nikocado Avacado who has forged his whole existence on eating copious amounts of junk food. Perhaps he read our satirical article ‘Junk Food is Good For You‘ and actually believed it. This sorry excuse for humanity is killing himself on YouTube for advertising revenue and sponsorship. He cannot stop what he is doing, as he feasts on massive tubs of processed cheese, blocks of lard, Cheetos and anything that is put in front of his awful vile filthy grinning face.

Reading the comments on this loser’s videos, many people are genuinely sickened by him, yet like a sort of slow train crash they watch and see as he guzzles more cheap American excrement into his mouth. He personifies America’s greed and gluttony to full effect, a nation that uses up 60% of Earth’s resources yet only makes up 5% of the global population.

Google/YouTube is effectively the psycho in the movie Se7en. They have tied and enticed that gluttonous fat fuck to a chair with the ropes of Adsense money and YouTube ‘fame’ to force-feed him with junk food for the rest of his short sorry life.

Sure, this pathetic maggot now lives in some apartment in Vegas, but he has not only destroyed his body but the essence of his very soul. He is no doubt surrounded by enablers and hangers-on parasiting themselves off this rolling mound of putrid rotting fat as he gaily prances around in a shirt four sizes too small for his gut.

With an enlarged heart, and fat encrusted internal organs as well as vast levels of arterial plaque build-up in his veins, eventually the body will shut down. Abused after decades of unnatural levels of pure fat and chemicals being ingested into the body, one day something will snap…splat!

He got the YouTube views, though. Maybe they can throw one of those cheap YouTube plastic awards into his very large grave as YouTube executives in their private jets giggle into their champagne glasses. Oh dear, one performing monkey dead, don’t worry, there are literally millions waiting to fill the briefly made gap.