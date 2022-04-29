The Annual Epica Awards Jury Lunch Returns to Cannes.

But this time, all communications professionals are welcome, whether agency or media.

It’s a long-standing tradition for Epica jurors to meet at our Cannes lunch. A chance for the journalists and editors who make up our unusual press jury to learn about the upcoming Epica Awards season. We unveil new categories, announce first time jurors and offer a sneak preview of the call for entries campaign. With plenty of time left over for an informal catch-up.

Until now a journalist-only event, this year we’re opening the press lunch up to all communications professionals, so awards coordinators and creatives can meet the jury in person. In the words of Mark Tungate, Epica Awards Editorial Director:”It’s a great source of pleasure for me that the Epica press lunch in Cannes is back after an enforced break. It’s always been one of the highlights of my week there. It’s a chance to exchange impressions, ideas and a bit of gossip with old friends and newcomers alike. Professional yet fun, I think it sums up Epica’s accessible and unique spirit.”

This year, the press lunch will be held on Rado Beach (a stone’s throw away from the Gutter Bar and Martinez hotel), graciously hosted by our friends at the Embassy of Dutch Creativity. Kyra Roest: “We’re very excited to host the Epica Press Lunch again at the Embassy of Dutch Creativity. Our objective for the Dutch creative trade mission is to engage with fellow professionals, global partners, talent and the press. At the end, creativity is all about making a true human connection. That’s why we are so happy to have the Epica Press Lunch at our venue.”