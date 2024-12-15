7 Essential Mobile Apps for Small Business Billing

Nobody likes billing clients because it is the least glamorous part of running a small business. If you had to choose, you’d much rather focus on creating, selling, or serving your customers than sending invoices and chasing payments. But the truth is, without timely payments, you’re running on empty.

But billing doesn’t have to continue to be something you dread. There are several mobile apps out there designed to make invoicing easier, automate follow-ups, and help you get paid faster.

Here are seven invoicing apps that can take the stress out of getting paid, so you can focus on what you do best.

Xero

If you want an invoicing tool that does everything, Xero is your go-to. Xero allows you to create invoices whenever you need to, see when your client opens them, and even schedule automatic payment reminders to nudge those late payers.

The nice thing about it is that it’s also able to integrate with popular payment platforms like Stripe and PayPal, so clients can settle their bills with a click. If you own a small business that needs a full financial snapshot, Xero also gives you real-time cash flow insights.

FreshBooks

If you own a small business or you’re a freelancer who would rather focus on work than paperwork, then FreshBooks was made for you. The app has a clean and fresh design, and intuitive interface that lets you create branded invoices in under a minute. All you need to do is add your logo, pick your colour scheme, and press send.

What makes FreshBooks shine is its built-in time tracking. If you bill clients by the hour, you can log your work in the app and automatically add it to your invoice.

FreshBooks also shows you when your client has viewed your invoice, so you’ll never have to wonder if they’re ignoring you.

Square

If speed and flexibility matter to you, then it goes without saying that Square invoices are the option for you. It allows you to send invoices from your phone or tablet in seconds and gives your clients the option to pay directly through the invoice.

The app syncs seamlessly with Square’s other tools, like their payment terminals, making it perfect for businesses that also take in-person payments.

Zoho

Zoho Invoice is all about flexibility and customisation. If you want your invoices to look polished and uniquely “you,” this app delivers. You can tweak fonts, colours, and layouts to make sure your invoices match your brand identity.

The app also supports multi-currency invoicing, which is a lifesaver if you work with international clients. Another cool feature about the app is that it has a client portal where customers can view invoices, make payments, and check their payment history.

Wave

If you’re a solo entrepreneur or a freelancer keeping a tight budget, Wave is a standout. It’s completely free and gives you unlimited invoices, which is pretty rare in the world of billing apps.

Wave is intuitive, clean, and handles all the basics you need: creating invoices, tracking payment statuses, and sending reminders. If you want to offer credit card or bank transfer payments, Wave charges a small fee, but the invoicing itself stays free.

Invoicely

Invoicely is perfect for you if you’re a small startup or for the side hustlers who need something easy but effective. The app handles the essentials—sending invoices, tracking time and expenses, and even managing mileage if you’re on the road.

The free version works great for basic needs, and as your business grows, you can upgrade to access features like team collaboration and advanced reporting. It also supports multiple currencies and languages, making it perfect for businesses with clients around the globe.

Bill.com

If you’re dealing with a lot of invoices or multiple team members, Bill.com can help you manage both accounts payable (what you owe) and receivable (what you’re owed).

It automates tedious tasks, like scanning paper invoices, setting up approvals, and following up on payments. Bill.com is a little more advanced than the other tools here, but for businesses managing high volumes of billing, it’s a lifesaver.

Bill.com integrates with accounting tools like Xero and QuickBooks, so it fits right into your existing workflow.

The right billing app is a tool that saves you time, improves your cash flow, and makes running your business less stressful.

Take a little time to test one or two of these apps, and see what works best for your workflow. The sooner you automate your billing, the sooner you’ll stop dreading it. Plus, there’s nothing better than seeing those “Paid” notifications roll in.

With the right tools, getting paid can be the easiest—and most satisfying—part of your day.