The Epica Awards have just announced the preselected entries for the 2021 competition. Over the past few days, the unique jury of editors and senior reporters has watched and analysed over 3000 pieces of work. The Epica Awards thank all the agencies, production companies and clients who took part. Every entry has been carefully appraised by the jurors via a dedicated online voting platform, effectively delivering media exposure to all the entrants.

This year the Epica Awards received 3184 entries from 64 countries, a dramatic increase on the difficult year before (1980 entries) and close to the 2019 level. The highest number of entries came from the United States (206) followed by Germany (200). In terms of networks, McCann Worldgroup, BBDO and Wunderman Thompson were particularly well represented.

From the UK, 162 entries were submitted and 48 were preselected.

See the full list here: https://www.epica-awards.com/2021-preselection

These finalists will go through to the grand jury, which votes online from November 24 to December 2. Gold and Grand Prix winners will be screened during a special online ceremony on December 9.

Silver and Bronze winners will be published on the Epica Awards website the next day, December 10.

The Epica Awards jury is composed of editors and senior reporters from the world’s leading titles covering creativity and communications. They are supported by journalists from specialist fields such as post-production, VR, design, finance and luxury. A full list of jury members can be seen at https://www.epica-awards.com/jury