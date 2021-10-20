PRESS CLUB: A UNIQUE HUB FOR JOURNALISTS

PARIS - France - AdForum and The Epica Awards unveil a new platform where journalism and creativity meet.

AdForum and The Epica Awards have combined their resources to launch PRESS CLUB, a new platform for journalists who specialize in advertising, communications and creativity.

The club will also allow AdForum members and creative professionals to interact with journalists, making it a unique platform where the press and the creative industries overlap.

PRESS CLUB was inspired by The Epica Awards’ jury of more than 200 journalists around the world. But it’s now open to any journalist with an interest or an expertise in the creative world. Writers, broadcasters, podcasters or bloggers – all are welcome.

Membership is free and gives journalists:

• Access to our huge archive of ads and case studies, dating back to 1997 and free to download.

• An overview of the very latest campaigns and industry news.

• Free syndicated content to use on their own platforms.

• A place to post, share and read articles.

• The ability to seek freelance journalists or offer their own skills to media, agencies or brands.

• A way of keeping in touch and sharing their experience as a global community of like-minded professionals.

Mark Tungate, editorial director of AdForum and The Epica Awards, commented: “We’ve long had a rather informal community made up of our jury members, but we dreamed of turning it into a genuine platform where all journalists in our field could interact, share their stories, catch up with news – or seek freelance work. Now, at last, it’s up and running.”

Join the PRESS CLUB here: https://adforum.com/press-club