CLAIRE BEALE JOINS THE EPICA AWARDS AS 2021 JURY PRESIDENT. ENTRY PERIOD EXTENDED TO OCTOBER 22.

PARIS - France - The Epica Awards announces that advertising industry editor, Claire Beale, will be President of the 2021 jury.

The Epica Awards is delighted to announce that esteemed editor and entrepreneur Claire Beale will be President of this year’s jury. The online awards ceremony will take place on December 9 – and the entry period has now been extended until October 22.

Claire founded The Creative Salon, a platform for supporting and promoting commercial creativity, in October 2020. Prior to that she was the long-standing global editor-in-chief of Campaign magazine. She’s a well-known and respected figure across the advertising industry.

Claire commented: “Few people in our industry spend as much time viewing, discussing and dissecting advertising as the journalists whose job it is to write about creativity. And few people have our objectivity. That’s why the Epica Awards are so unique and why winning means so much to the companies that enter. I’m really proud to be chairing this year’s jury.”

Epica Awards editorial director Mark Tungate said: “As a journalist and the founder of The Creative Salon, whose goals are to showcase creativity and nurture the next generation of creative talents, Claire’s expertise and genuine passion for great work make her the ideal jury president for us.”

The industry is clearly in a recovery period, as enthusiasm for awards is far higher than in 2020. Epica has extended its entry period to October 22 to give agencies more time to prepare their entries.

In addition, as many projects could not be presented to the jury in 2020 due to pandemic-related restrictions, the competition has extended its eligibility dates by one year. Work that has been approved by clients and used, published or broadcast since July 1st 2019 is eligible for entry to the 2021 awards.

More details of the entry procedure can be found here:

https://www.epica-awards.com/enter#call-for-entries

The Epica jury is composed of editors and senior reporters from the world’s leading titles covering creativity and communications. They are supported by journalists from specialist fields such as post-production, VR, design, luxury and fashion. A full list of jury members can be seen here: https://www.epica-awards.com/jury