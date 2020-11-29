Final judging will be followed by an online show on December 17

Epica is delighted to announce its shortlisted entries for the 2020 competition. The organization would like to thank ALL the agencies, production companies, creative talents and clients who supported the awards during this difficult year. The jury of journalists has seen and scrutinized every entry via an online voting platform.

See the full list here: https://www.epica-awards.com/2020-preselection

These finalists will go through to the next round of voting, which takes place online from December 2 to 8. Gold and Grand Prix winners will be screened during a special online ceremony on December 17. More details to follow shortly.

Silver and Bronze winners will be published on the Epica Awards website the next day, December 18.

This year Epica received 1980 entries from 59 countries; This was lower than previous years, but higher than expected given the circumstances. The highest number of entries came from Russia, followed by Germany. In terms of networks, Wunderman Thompson and BBDO were particularly well represented.

Epica congratulates all the shortlisted entrants. The eventual winners and a selection of high-scoring entries will be featured in our annual Epica Book, which will be released in September 2021.

The Epica jury is composed of editors and senior reporters from the world’s leading titles covering creativity and communications. They are supported by journalists from specialist fields such as post-production, VR, design, luxury and fashion. A full list of jury members can be seen at www.epica-awards.com