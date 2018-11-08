Epica Announces Shortlisted Entries For 2018

PARIS - France - This year's Epica Award jury has come up with the shortlist of entries, and will go to the final jury meeting in Amsterdam, in November.

After much cogitation and deliberation, the Epica jury have come up with a shortlist of stellar examples of prowess within the advertising field.

This year has been challenging because not only has there been a 20% increase in entries but the quality of entries despite the current market conditions has been outstanding.

The Daily Squib jurors thoroughly enjoyed judging the Epica competition entries, and we are truly humbled and honoured to be part of this process.

Here is a pdf of the shortlisted entries for 2018 ordered by country.

These finalists will now go through to the final Jury meeting in Amsterdam from November 12-14. Gold and Grand Prix winners will be awarded during a ceremony at the KIT Royal Tropical Institute on the evening of November 15.

The Epica jury is composed of editors and senior reporters from the world’s leading magazines covering creativity and communications. They are supported by an online jury of 300 journalists from specialist titles in fields such as post-production, VR, design, luxury and fashion.

This year, Epica received 4020 entries from 69 countries, a 20% increase on the previous year despite difficult market conditions. This was driven by the return of the Publicis Groupe networks, plus an enthusiastic response from Germany and Latin America. Indeed, the highest number of entries came from Germany, followed by the United States and France. New countries this year included Iran and Morocco. In terms of networks, BBDO and McCann Worldgroup were particularly well represented.

Congratulations to all the shortlisted entrants. Agencies who entered work that did not make it onto the shortlist should bear in mind that selected noteworthy entries are also featured in our annual Epica Book, giving each piece of work an additional chance to shine.

The book, curated by Epica founder and author Mark Tungate, will be released in September 2019.

We wish you the best of luck in the next stage of the competition.