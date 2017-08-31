Daily Squib Appointed As One of Jurors For Prestigious Epica Advertising Awards

PARIS - France - The prestigious Epica awards, covering advertising, design, PR and digital is an icon of creative excellence and this year has included the Daily Squib as one of the jurors.

Part of what has made the Epica Awards stand out for 30 years is its jury. The Epica Awards is the only global creative prize judged by journalists. The backbone of this unique group is made up of senior editors and leading journalists from the most prestigious trade press titles in over 50 countries.

Over the years, Epica has expanded to include specialized titles voting on specific categories related to their industry, as well as online publications and influencers. Their common denominator: an objective and unbiased expertise as long-standing observers of creativity and innovation.

The all-new Epica is open for entries

The Epica Awards 2017 are now officially open for entries, with two new categories and an

expanded jury.

Covering advertising, design, PR and digital, Epica has staked a unique place in the

landscape as the only creative awards show judged by journalists. Every agency that enters Epica has effectively already won, because their work is seen by the very group of people who can spread the word about their talent.

This year, alongside well-known industry journals such as Adweek, Campaign, Creative

Review and Shots, we’ve added niche titles for individual categories.

For example, in the craft field we’re joined by German magazine Digital Production, while in

the UK, PR specialist The Holmes Report will cast its vote on relevant entries. For the Virtual Reality category, we’re joined by specialist magazines VRODO and ARVR. And from an entirely different world, the fashion editor of Marie Claire France will weigh in on fashion

campaigns.

The 2017 jury president will be Spencer Baim, Chief Strategic officer at VICE Media.

This year’s awards also feature two new categories: Music Video and Online & Mobile

Services (which covers advertising for digital brands such as Airbnb and Uber). The

prize-giving ceremony will take place at the Meistersaal in Berlin on the evening of

November 16.

As always, every agency that enters will get a free copy of the annual Epica Book – 400

pages of creative inspiration.

See the full jury member list: http://www.epica-awards.com/awards/jury

The call for entries is accessible here: http://www.epica-awards.com/awards/callforentries