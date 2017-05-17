Jean Claude Juncker: The Gift That Keeps Giving

Here is a man of fascist Nazi stock, his father, Joseph, a devout Nazi who joined Hitler’s army during the World War II invasion of Russia, was most certainly part of the wholesale murder of many Russian civilians including women and children.
Juncker’s father-in-law, Louis Mathias Frising — dad to Juncker’s wife of 35 years
Christiane — was a teacher in Ettelbruck, Luxembourg, when the Germans
invaded in 1940.
Frising volunteered to be a Nazi propaganda chief while banning spoken French
in favour of German.
He was also responsible for enforcing the Nuremberg Laws which stripped Jews of their
rights and professions — the first stage of the Holocaust.
Juncker’s five year term as unelected president of the EU Commission will net him £1.8 million, a tidy sum with all the many perks of the job, a gold plated pension plan and housing allowance.
“It’s a nice job if you can get it. You answer to no one, drink as much booze as you want, and get to pick the prettiest young escorts you want, plus you get paid for it,” an EU insider revealed.
When he is rarely not drunk, Juncker has moments of clarity, but these moments are very rare. He is said to enjoy a few glasses of the best cognac for breakfast, and much more throughout the day.
When it comes to Brexit, Juncker is a gifted liar, and has no qualms in stitching Britain up, he hates the English with a profound vehemence, and will do anything to ruin the country.
This man is dangerous, vindictive, untrustworthy and inherently nasty with little or no conscience, and these attributes to his vile psychopathic character give fuel to Brexit, so we must be thankful for their abundance.
Quoting Juncker also reveals much of his character:
On Greece’s economic meltdown in 2011
“When it becomes serious, you have to lie.”
On EU monetary policy
“I’m ready to be insulted as being insufficiently democratic, but I want to be serious … I am for secret, dark debates”
On British calls for a referendum over Lisbon Treaty
“Of course there will be transfers of sovereignty. But would I be intelligent to draw the attention of public opinion to this fact?,”
On French referendum over EU constitution
“If it’s a Yes, we will say ‘on we go’, and if it’s a No we will say ‘we continue’,”
On the introduction of the euro
“We decide on something, leave it lying around, and wait and see what happens. If no one kicks up a fuss, because most people don’t understand what has been decided, we continue step by step until there is no turning back.”
On eurozone economic policy and democracy
“We all know what to do, we just don’t know how to get re-elected after we’ve done it”
All we can say is thank you Herr Juncker, please do carry on with what you are doing, as you are doing a great job in turning people off the EU, and are instrumental in its own destruction from within.