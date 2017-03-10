Obama Birth Certificate Finally Released

It has been a long time coming but former president, Barack Hussein Obama’s real birth certificate has finally been released, this time by his own brother, Malik in Kenya.

What the original birth certificate reveals is that Obama was born in Kenya and not in Hawaii as the fake document purported. There were many inconsistencies with the fake Hawaii record but the Kenyan one is as real as it gets.

This proves that many people who doubted Obama’s right to be president were correct and one way or another, he has been in the middle of a massive forgery and fraud attempt that fooled even the highest echelons of the U.S. hierarchy.