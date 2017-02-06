Tax Slaves Should Be Honoured For Giving Lives For Nothing Says Unemployed Man

LONDON – England – An unemployed man has come to the realisation that people who work for most of the year to pay tax should be honoured some how by the state for giving themselves selflessly to the state.

“You are programmed from youth to be a tax slave, a worker drone. You then leave school and implement the programming by working for most of the year to pay tax to the state. Once you retire you are still taxed on your pension and you still have to pay council tax. Then you die. In effect, your whole life is pointless and serves only one singular purpose, to pay tax. Of course, there is an added bonus, you can give birth to another tax slave or however many you want. They too will go through the same process and live pointless lives as tax slaves.”

The man then sat back in his chair, looked up at the ceiling, then continued.

“I feel that the state should honour each tax slave and give them a tax medal at the end of their life. This would be an affirmation of tax slavery that has been fruitful and give tax slaves a purpose in their imprisonment from birth to death.

“As a tax slave you work and die on the job, you are servicing the coffers of the state, you are servicing the wars, the unlimited expense accounts of ministers and the duck houses, the royal family and many other things, I could go on and on, but I feel you would lose track of what I am trying to say.

“Tax slaves have limited times with their families and friends, they do not really get to know their children, and they rarely get to know their true selves. They have no time for true moments, for creation, for cogitation and for realising the true meaning of existence and life. They are mere drones, working, commuting, and living useless fruitless lives to fulfil their tax payments to the almighty state. To live and die a tax slave is a waste of life, a terrible waste of humanity and a horrible meaningless nihilistic existence.

“If you are a tax slave and reading this, look at your sorry life for one second. You are a slave, you commute every day at your own expense and spend many hours on trains or in traffic jams. Add those minutes and hours wasted into years and those wasted hours at work where you are degraded every day so that you can pay tax. You are not living a life, you are a living corpse, doing the same thing day in day out, in the system of tax payment until you die.”

Sadly tax slaves will never be honoured. Why honour mindless drones completing their tax paying tasks day in day out willingly and without question? It might ruin their programming. We can’t have that sort of thing happening. Just continue what you are doing, day in day out until your heart finally stops and it’s all over for your meaningless sordid useless life.

The man who produces while others dispose of his product is a slave.