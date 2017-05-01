5 Apps for Every Dedicated Prime Minister

With the local elections out of the way and General Election fever gripping the nation, it would be easy to get sucked in and forget that anything else in British politics matters.

Not us. Now more than ever, we think it’s important to bring you the news from

outside GE2017, like, for example, this hard hitting story on the apps our very own

Prime Minister is using to run the country. A good Prime Minister also needs a good

following the 8th June will need to download the following 5 apps.

1. The Big Red Button

The PM is charged with the safety of the nation, and while one high profile party

leader has said he’ll never press the red button, our PM will need to download the Big

Red Button app anyway. Unleashing Armageddon from your phone is now a reality

with this great free tax payer-funded app.

2. Organise My Cabinet

One of the toughest jobs when forming a government is, well, forming a government.

Every PM has a duty to create an elite team of Cabinet members who will run the

various Government departments. Well, with the Organise My Cabinet app, you don’t

have to. Simply take a photo of those you’d like to feature in your cabinet and the

app will automatically rank and file them for you, pushing each person an automatic

email explaining where they stand.

3. PMQs Take Down Generator

A mark of a successful PM is to what extent they are able to bat away the comments

of the opposition at Prime Minister’s Questions each Wednesday that the House of

Commons is in session. Coming up with your own witty quips takes unnecessary

brainpower, and now, PMs can use this handy Take Down Generator app to help

them win every argument with a simple tap of an app. No thinking required.

4. Rent a Scandal

Need to put out a policy that’s likely to be unpopular? Don’t worry, the Rent a

Scandal app has you covered. Simply put in the time and date of a required scandal,

choose from a list of predetermined, scandalous scenarios and create the perfect

distraction on your policy announcement day. The press will be so distracted by the

scandal that they’ll never pay you a minute’s notice.

5. Signal Blocker

If your phone’s ringing off the hook and you just wish you could ignore it and play the

“I didn’t have any signal” card, this app is for you. Simply load the app and you’ll

remain signal –free until you shut it down. Ignore those pesky phone calls from your

government ministers, the press and indeed your own family thanks to the Signal

Blocker app.