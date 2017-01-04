Mariah Carey Lip Sync a Comment On Today’s Music Biz

The music biz and charts today are filled with fakers, and you may say this has always been the case, however now it is completely filled with fake, non-artists, uncreative, putrid thieves who are not who they say they are.

Long gone are the days of true artists, what we have now in the music charts are template black rnb lip syncing autotuned clones, lip sync girlie bands, performing monkeys on the stage, selected to appeal to the lowest common denominator, and soulless vapid merchants of turd Muzak fit only as background noise in elevators.

The proliferation of shrill female dominated autotuned vocals everywhere leaves the world encircled by the lovely sounds of cats being slaughtered slowly, an oestrogen bubble where the young males of today have no role models left. Sure, there are men who sing along to the male denigrating feminist vocals, but these are cucks, sissy boys who are not men anymore.

Mariah Carey on New Year’s Eve exemplified how far the music biz has fallen, and it will fall further unless real artists, musicians are nurtured by record companies on a long term basis, and not just as cheap throwaways as we have now.