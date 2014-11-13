Kim Kardashian Joins Hottentot Tribe in South Africa

The tribe, who were named Hottentots by the white settlers, were first discovered by Peron and Lesser in 1804, who uncovered the joys of big ass women.

“Some of these women have fantastic hypertrophy buttocks 2m in diameter. This is an incredible place, can you imagine if some women adopted this type of buttock embellishment in civilisation? I just can’t stop looking at them, I, I ….” the diary of one of the explorers then trails off into incoherent gibberish.

The Kardashian entourage will congregate at the Mkposu river in late July where Kim Kardashian’s ass will be weighed, measured and painted for a special inauguration ceremony lasting four days. When she is accepted in the tribe, she will be given two huts, one for each buttock, and a ceremonial peacock feather will be placed in her ass crack.

“Kim will then have to walk around the village four times in total holding the peacock feather in between her butt crack, if it falls at any time or droops, this is a bad omen for the tribe and a great taboo. She has to be very careful to walk steadily, and must not drag her vast buttocks on the ground at any time. During this period, gangs of male warriors will dance around her buttocks gesturing for them to grow even more. Her husband will be forced to stay in his own mud hut and watch the ancient ceremony taking place. Only afterwards, will he be allowed to join her,” Khoikhoi tribeswoman, Gousu Gousu told the National Geographic.

<AN APOLOGY TO OUR READERS – We at the Daily Squib abhor all censorship however we have been forced to censor an anthropological illustration of a KhoiKhoi tribeswoman due to Google Adsense TOS which labelled the innocent image as Sexual. Unfortunately the DS was threatened with all site ads being pulled so we had to capitulate. This level of censorship is an affront to satire, freedom of speech and freedom of expression and is ridiculous to censor us on an illustration that would be seen in an episode of National Geographic or on any Google search for Hottentot. A pathetic waste of time in our opinion and childish.>