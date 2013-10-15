Mount Rushmore Sold to China to Finance U.S. Debt

SOUTH DAKOTA – USA – Chinese emissaries were today hailing the Federal government’s decision to sell the Mount Rushmore national monument to finance some of the $7 trillion debt owed to China.

“It is a small step in the right direction for the U.S., they have sacrificed a national monument to pay their debt to us. Geologists have found vast copper deposits below the statues of the former presidents which will be destroyed then the area will be transformed into a large copper mine,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Hua Chunying told the Xinhua state news agency Monday.

One of the reasons for the U.S. Government shutdown was the enormous debt president Obama has partially created, so this new Mount Rushmore sale will appease America’s debtors a little bit.

State department officials are looking at more parts of America to sell to China, and a proposed list will be submitted to Congress in November.

“It’s a case of what we can lose and do without so we can carry on borrowing from the Chinese. Look at it as a big pawn shop, we sell our most treasured assets and monuments today, and one day we might get them back. In the case of Mount Rushmore, that sadly won’t be the case as it will be dynamited to get to the copper resources, but other monuments and National Parks that are to be sold will still be in the U.S,” David Grant, State department spokesman told CNN.

Treasury officials were today quiet as to how much the sale of Mount Rushmore would raise, some independent experts estimating as much as $600 million.